Cemex Poland receives Environmental Product Declaration certification

21 March 2022

Cemex Poland has obtained Type III Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certificates for cement and selected concrete products. The Building Research Institute-issued documents confirm the enhanced properties of products in the area of their environmental impact. Globally, it is the first time that Cemex has been awarded such certificates in line with the company’s climate goals and its Future in Action strategy.

The EPD provides a detailed description of the environmental impact of a product throughout its life cycle. Products with the declaration are used, among others, for the construction of buildings for which certificates such as LEED, BREEAM or DGNB are required.

Six certificates have been issued for cement products manufactured in the Chełm cement plant, Rudniki cement plant and Gdynia grinding plant. The environmental product declaration was awarded to Cemex cement products: CEM I 52.5 cement group, CEM I 42.5 cement group, CEM II/A-V 52.5 R-NA, CEM II/A-V 42.5 R, CEM II/B and CEM III/A 42.5 N-LH/HSR/NA cement group.

“We are fully aware of the importance of concern for the environment and the future of our planet. Therefore, we are pleased to have objective and reliable documents proving that our products meet the requirements of sustainable construction. With them, our customers will be able to make an informed choice of the lowest carbon footprint materials and reduce the environmental impact of emissions in their investments,” says Rafał Gajewski, director of Cemex Poland’s Commercial Division.

Cemex Poland also obtained EPD certificates for low-emission concrete products Vertua® classic and Vertua® plus.

The certificates will remain valid for five years or until the EPD is amended.

