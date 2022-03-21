DR Congo sees cement price hike after reintroduction VAT

ICR Newsroom By 21 March 2022

The price of cement in central Democratic Republic of Congo has increased from COF15,500 (US$7.70) to COF21,210 from 17 March, according to local news sources. The hike follows an agreement between the provincial division of the Ministry of Economy, representatives of three cement companies in central DRC and cement suppliers after days of discussions.



Corneille Mukuni Mukuni, the head of the provincial division of the Ministry of Economy explained the price rise as the reintroduction of VAT after a five-year suspension by the Ministry of Finance. We have seen the overheating of the price of the bag of cement on the ground. This is how we were obliged to invite the cement sellers, as well as the representatives of the three cement factories working in Kongo-Central. After two days of debate, we found that this overheating is due, not because the economic operators want to increase the price, but it is the State which put back the VAT on the cement”, explained Mr Mukuni Mukuni.

