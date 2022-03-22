BUA Cement fire results in loss of three lives

The management of BUA Cement PLC at the weekend announced a fire incident that occurred at a diesel storage tank farm situated in the vicinity of one of its plants in Sokoto.

The company in a statement signed by Sada Suleiman, assistant director of Admin Services, said the incident occurred while routine maintenance work was ongoing on one of the storage tanks by a third-party contractor.

However, it explained that immediately the incident occurred, its emergency management and mitigation services were alerted, and a swift response activated, which prevented any escalation of the incident or damage to its main plant and equipment.

“We are however able to confirm the regrettable loss of three workers of the third-party contractor, who were in the immediate area of the incident.”

BUA Cement is yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire at the depot. Members of the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, and the fire department are analysing the incident.

