Kinshasa cement price increases
By ICR Newsroom
28 March 2022


The price of cement in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, has increased to CDF22,000 (US$11.02) from CDF17,500 a week ago.

The increase has been attributed to the strong demand in the market and localised shortages. In Kasai Central province the Kalamba Mbuji-Kananga road has become impassible and SNCC has seen operational challenges.

