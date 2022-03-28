Kinshasa cement price increases

ICR Newsroom By 28 March 2022

The price of cement in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, has increased to CDF22,000 (US$11.02) from CDF17,500 a week ago.



The increase has been attributed to the strong demand in the market and localised shortages. In Kasai Central province the Kalamba Mbuji-Kananga road has become impassible and SNCC has seen operational challenges.

