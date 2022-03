Shree Cement starts commercial production at Baloda Bazar

29 March 2022

Shree Cement has started commercial production at company's Kiln No 3 clinkerisation unit at Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh, India.

The facility has a clinker capacity of 12,000tpd (4Mta). Earlier on 16 March, the company announced that it commenced trial run of its new clinker unit. The plant augment company's clinker supply to its various grinding units in eastern region.

