Northern Region Cement Co announces net profits of SAR107m in 2021

29 March 2022

Northern Region Cement Co has achieved net profits after zakat (charitable donations) and tax worth SAR106.67m (US$28.4m) in 2021, a decline of 1.4 per cent from SAR108.22m in 2020. Revenues fell by 13.7 per cent to SAR561.91m last year from SAR651.48m in 2020.

In the 3Q21 the Saudi listed firm reported net profit after zakat and tax worth SAR18.35m, an YoY drop of 14 per cent from SAR21.43m.

