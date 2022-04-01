Cemex expands Florida concrete block business

01 April 2022

Cemex has announced that as part of its continued strategic growth strategy, it is expanding its concrete block business in Florida, recently restarting two plants and soon restarting a third, while accelerating production to meet heightened construction demand across the state.

Over the last year, Cemex USA has invested more than US$17m in its block operations and mobile equipment in Florida to help customers keep up with the explosive growth in the region. The company has restarted its block plant in Fort Pierce and its Four Corners block plant in Davenport to increase supply. In addition, Cemex is expected to bring a third block plant online this summer, Waters Avenue in Tampa, to further boost supply.

“Concrete block is integral for residential construction here in Florida, and the high demand for new single-family homes has strained supply across the state,” said Cemex USA Regional President of the Florida region, Jeff Bobolts. “By investing in our operations, Cemex is working to alleviate some of those issues while giving customers additional supply sources to obtain the products they need.”

Cemex USA produced more than 100m units of block from its 18 operational concrete block production lines across Florida last year to help meet increased demand.

