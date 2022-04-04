Titan Cement introduces digital transformation to Egyptian plants

04 April 2022

Titan Cement’s in-house proprietary advanced analytics methodology has been successfully rolled out in the company’s two cement plants in Egypt, following the successful implementation in Titan’s cement plants in Greece.

In close cooperation with Titan’s Digital Center of Competence and, after a deep ‘dive’ into 16 years of data, the company’s teams teams in Beni Suef and Alexandria cement plants have applied the methodology that enables the company to minimise the total cost of spare parts and consumables.

