Sinai Cement reports higher sales, narrow loss in 2021

By ICR Newsroom
04 April 2022


Egypt-based Sinai Cement Co, owned by Vicat, reported a 61.9 per cent increase in sales to EGP1.44bn (US$78.8m) in 2021 when compared with 2020 when the company sold to a value of EGP889.2m.

The company also narrowed its loss to EGP354m in 2021 from EGP560.3m in 2020.

