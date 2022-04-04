Sinai Cement reports higher sales, narrow loss in 2021

Egypt-based Sinai Cement Co, owned by Vicat, reported a 61.9 per cent increase in sales to EGP1.44bn (US$78.8m) in 2021 when compared with 2020 when the company sold to a value of EGP889.2m.



The company also narrowed its loss to EGP354m in 2021 from EGP560.3m in 2020.

