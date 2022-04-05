Lehigh Hanson acquires Meriwether Ready Mix

05 April 2022

HeidelbergCement has announced that its North American subsidiary Lehigh Hanson Inc has acquired all assets of Meriwether Ready Mix, a leading producer of ready-mixed concrete with a well-established residential and commercial customer base in the Metro Atlanta area.

The Metro Atlanta Area is a growing market with significant infrastructure projects planned in the coming years. The acquired assets include four ready-mixed concrete plants and a fleet of mixer trucks.

“After the acquisition of Corliss Resources in the US Pacific Northwest at the beginning of the year, we are now strengthening our position in the US southeast,” said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement.

“The acquisition of the Meriwether Ready Mix assets will enhance our integrated footprint in the rapidly growing Metro Atlanta area. These operations better position us to capture this growth potential and serve a broader customer base with a wide range of sustainable, low carbon concrete products, and digital solutions. We welcome the Meriwether employees to the HeidelbergCement team.”

Published under