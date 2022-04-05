India’s cement producers to pay for NABL tests

To ensure supplied cement meets quality standards, India’s cement manufacturers will need to absorb the testing costs at laboratories approved by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Each tests costs INR20,000 (US$265.30). The system was introduced by the Civil Supplies Corp.



Cement is supplied at subsidised rates to the state governments by Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, ACC Cement and Duraton. The subsidised rate levied by the producer is INR195/bag to the corporation. After labour charges, goods and services tax plus the profit margin of the corporation, the cost increases to INR310-330/bag. Freight charges are also added to the final cost through various truck unions transporting cement at lower prices.

