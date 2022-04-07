March deliveries in Morocco down 7% YoY

ICR Newsroom By 07 April 2022

Cement deliveries in Morocco declined seven per cent YoY to 1,188,217t in March 2022 from 1,277,221t according to data published by the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation. The data include the dispatches of members of the cement producers’ association, APC (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc).

The downturn in cement deliveries has been attributed to inclement weather, the tightening of credit conditions for real estate development and a rise in building material prices.

In the 1Q22, dispatches advanced one per cent to 3,428,118t, up from 3,394,210t in the 3M21.

