US Portland and blended cement market expands in January

ICR Newsroom By 08 April 2022

Portland and blended cement shipments in the USA and Puerto Rico, including imports, edged up to 6.6Mt in January 2022, according to the US Geological Survey USGS). The largest consuming states were Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and Arizona, who accounted for a total share of 51 per cent of these shipments. The leading producing states were Texas, California, Florida, Missouri and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments slipped to 175,000t in January 2022 when compared with January 2021. Florida, Texas, Georgia, California, North Carolina and Tennessee are the leading masonry cement-consuming states, accounting for an aggregated share of 68 per cent of the segment’s share.



Clinker production in the USA totalled 5.8 per cent in January 2022, up slightly when compared with the same period in the previous year. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, California, Florida, Missouri and Alabama.



Cement imports into the USA and Puerto Rico advanced eight per cent YoY to 1.7Mt in January 2022.

