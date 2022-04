Taiwan Cement reports 2% rise in March revenue

ICR Newsroom By 11 April 2022

Taiwan Cement saw its revenue increase two per cent to TWD9971.65m (US$342.96m) in March 2022 from TWD9779.716m.



In the first quarter of 2022 the company posted a revenue of TWD22945.614m, up four per cent from TWD22037.652m in the 1Q21.

Published under