Cemex Rüdersdorf to help produce aviation fuel

13 April 2022

Cemex is joining forces with integrated chemicals and energy company Sasol ecoFT and renewable energy company ENERTRAG in a milestone project that will combine CO 2 with hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

The consortium will source green hydrogen generated exclusively from wind and solar energy from ENERTRAG. The CO 2 will be supplied by Cemex's Rüdersdorf cement plant in Germany, which will provide 100tpd of CO 2 in the project’s initial stages. Sasol ecoFT will then contribute its innovative technology to produce e-kerosene, which, once certified, can be blended to constitute up to 50 per cent of jet fuel.

“We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking project that will contribute to the decarbonisation of two of the world’s key industries,” says Fernando González, Cemex CEO. “The path to carbon neutrality will be built with innovation, and we remain committed to being at the forefront in developing new circular technologies and processes.”

The Rüdersdorf carbon neutral alliance includes over 20 start-ups, universities, companies from other industries, and authorities working to develop industrial-scale solutions using leading-edge technologies to achieve the first carbon-neutral cement plant in the world.

