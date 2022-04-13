UltraTech Cement preferred bidder for Karnataka limestone

UltraTech Cement (owned by Aditya Birla Group) has emerged as the preferred bidder in the e-auction for the Diggaon Limestock Block. "The company participated in the e-auction of Diggaon Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the preferred bidder," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The block is situated in Chittapur township in the Kalburgi district of Karnataka, India. It is adjacent to UltraTech Cement’s Rajashree cement plant. The block covers an area of 7.86km2 and has total cement-grade geological resources of 530Mt of limestone.
