Serbian cement industry faces fuel challenge

ICR Newsroom By 22 April 2022

Serbia’s cement industry is being considerably impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war as the sector depends on high-calorie coal imports from both Russia and Ukraine for more than 50 per cent of its fuel requirement. Moreover, the alternative fuels used by the industry are insufficient to safeguard business continuity, particularly in the currently expanding market.



The supply chains from Russia and Ukraine have almost stopped, presenting a serious challenge to the industry, according to Association of the Cement Industry of Serbia Director, Dejana Milinkovic. She added that they will need to try to find an alternative solution together with the state.



The Serbian market expanded by 10 per cent YoY to 2.6Mt in 2021, marking a successful year.

