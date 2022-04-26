Flender completes Moventas acquisition

26 April 2022

Drivetrain specialist Flender, has successfully closed the transaction to acquire Finnish wind turbine gearbox manufacturer Moventas, after receiving approval by the authorities.



Moventas is now solely owned by Flender. The acquisition marks the next step in Flender’s growth strategy after progressing into independence last year.



“We are very happy to announce the closing of this strategic acquisition. Moventas’ expertise and product portfolio is a perfect fit into our strategy of being the trusted partner for the wind market and the more and more important energy transition,” says Flender Group CEO, Andreas Evertz. “We are pleased that the Moventas colleagues joined the team. Together, we continue to provide the wind market with cutting-edge technologies and provide expanded service expertise that will even better support our customer’s needs” says Aarnout Kant, president of Wind Gears at Flender.

Flender Group is now starting the merger of the businesses. During the merger process, business of both Flender and Moventas continue to run as usual.



