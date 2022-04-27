Saxlund announces senior executive appointments

27 April 2022

Saxlund has announced the promotion of Finance Manager Karen Moore to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Saxlund's UK operations. Karen will report to Saxlund's UK new CEO, Matt Drew. In addition to his strategic responsibilities for the UK operation, Mr Drew takes on responsibility for business development sector focus across Europe, for Materials Handling and BioEnergy.

Karen Moore boasts a wide experience of working in a range of financial and management roles across industrial companies, following a career that started in accountancy firms.

Announcing the development of the UK and group business, Stefan Wallerman, the Stockholm-based Group CEO, explained: "These important roles are part of our strategy to further develop the group and its constituent country offices in Sweden, UK and Germany, with emphasis on centres of excellence to facilitate delivery for customers wherever they are in Europe. Matt’s new role has a central role in business development across the group for several sectors and works closely with me and the executive team."





Published under