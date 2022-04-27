Cemex to increase capacity in Dominican Republic

ICR Newsroom By 27 April 2022

Cemex is modernising its second line at the San Pedro Macorís plant in the Dominican Republic. The project will enable the company to increase its production by 0.5Mta.



The equipment used in the project will use advanced technology to improve efficiency and maintain the highest international environmental standards, according to the company. It will allow the plant to increase its thermal substitution rate. The modernisation is part of a broader investment, which will also see the installation of new packing machines, palletisers and trucks



"This investment contributes to the revitalisation of the national economy, promotes exports, reduces the need for imports and supports employment and a more sustainable environment in the country," said the President of Cemex South, Central and Caribbean America, Jesús González.



Following completion of the project, the plant’s total capacity will reach 2.5Mta.

