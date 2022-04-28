Breedon Group's revenue growth reaches 16% in 1Q22

28 April 2022

Breedon Group plc has announced that it started the year well with order intake and volumes following usual seasonal patterns through the first three months of 2022. End markets remain supportive, leading to reported and LfL revenue growth of 16 per cent over the first quarter of 2021.

Acceptance of rising input costs, and the increasingly dynamic price environment across all major product groups, has enabled full cost recovery through the quarter and is encouraging, said Breedon Group.

Breedon is pleased to confirm that its 37.5 per cent associate, BEAR Scotland, has retained responsibility for Scotland’s North West trunk roads for at least another eight years, maintaining supply relationships and long-term visibility for its Scottish surfacing business.

Rob Wood, CEO, said, “We recognise that international events have increased macroeconomic uncertainty. Nonetheless, we are encouraged that our end markets, particularly infrastructure and housing, remain supportive and we have successfully recovered input cost inflation in the first quarter through dynamic pricing.

“Our business offers a natural hedge against inflation and we remain confident in the resilience of our local operational model. Normal seasonal patterns of activity are evident with orders and enquiries increasing throughout the quarter and we continue to trade in line with management expectations.”

Breedon will announce its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2022 on Wednesday, 27 July 2022.

