Çimsa Cement invests US$45m in CAC facility

04 May 2022

Turkey’s Çimsa Cement is investing US$45m expanding the capacity of its calcium aluminate cement (CAC) facility at its Mersin plant, according to Yatırımlar Magazine. The move is reportedly in line with the company’s growth targets as it plans to expand its product range to add value. The project is due to start in the 2Q22 and be completed in the 3Q23.

