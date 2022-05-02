Les Ciments de Bizerte reports 30% drop in turnover in 1Q22

Tunisia’s Les Ciments de Bizerte has recorded clinker production of 161,000t in the 1Q22, representing a 20.7 per cent decline YoY. Cement production over the same period came in at 121,183t, down 42 per cent. Production of lime saw a 60 per cent YoY decline in the opening quarter of 2022, equivalent to 3488t, which the company is attributing to the lack of demand for lime on the national market and in the sector.



It should be noted that the production of cement and lime are based on demand and the quantities produced have been made on this basis. Therefore, the production of cement and lime is in direct correlation with the quantities sold.



The company’s overall turnover fell 30 per cent YoY in the 1Q22, from TND40.2m (US$13.14m) to TND28m. Local turnover declined by 38 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, falling from TND34.6m to TND21.5m. Meanwhile, export turnover advanced by 15 per cent YoY from TND5.7m to TND6.5m.



Outstanding debt amounted to TND132.5m at the end of March 2022, against TND137.3m at the end of December 2021.

