CalPortland converts Mojave plant to PLC production

03 May 2022

CalPortland has announced the conversion of its Mojave cement plant, USA, to ADVANCEMENT™ HS, a blended portland limestone cement. The plant, located in southern California produces approximately 1.3Mta of cement. By switching production from ordinary Portland cement to Portland limestone cement, the plant will reduce its carbon emissions by 10 per cent on a per ton basis.



“CalPortland continues its commitment to producing sustainable, resilient materials,” said CalPortland President/CEO Allen Hamblen. “Portland-limestone cements significantly reduce the amount of CO2 emissions produced during the cement manufacturing process without sacrificing performance. The ADVANCEMENT™ line of products is another key solution to helping CalPortland and our customers, achieve our carbon reduction goals.”



The transition from OPC to PLC cement supports the Portland Cement Association’s Roadmap to carbon neutrality, and the industry’s overall efforts to address climate change, CalPortland said in a statement.

