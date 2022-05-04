Italy’s cement output sees 3% YoY uptick in February

04 May 2022

Italy's cement production index (base year 2015) increased from 65 in January 2022 to 86 in February 2022, an advance of three per cent when compared with February 2021, according to Federbeton, the country’s concrete association.

Grey cement imports into Italy increased 17 per cent YoY to 106,173t in January 2022. A total CIF value of EUR6.685m, or EUR63/t was reported.



Cement exports in January 2022 saw a 29 per cent uptick YoY to 119,867t with an FOB value of EUR7.279m for the total export volume, or US$61/t.

Published under