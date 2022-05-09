USA and Puerto Rico Portland and blended cement shipments up 19% in February

ICR Newsroom By 09 May 2022

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico saw a 19 per cent hike to 6.8Mta in February 2022 when compared with February 2021, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading cement-consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, which accounted for a combined share of 50 per cent of February shipments. The leading producing states in February 2022 were California, Texas, Florida, Missouri and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments advanced 16 per cent YoY to 172,000t in February 2022. The leading masonry cement-consuming states in February 2022 in descending order, Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. Their combined share of the shipments in the period was 69 per cent.



Clinker production in the USA increased 19 per cent YoY in February 2022 to reach 5.1Mt.



Approximately 1.6Mt of cement and clinker was imported into the USA and Puerto Rico, up 16 per cent YoY.



January-February 2022

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico in the first two months of 2022 totalled 13.4Mt, up 7.9 per cent YoY.



In the January-February 2022 period, masonry cement shipments increased 6.1 per cent YoY to 346,000t.



Clinker production in the 2M22 was up nine per cent YoY to 10.8Mt. Around 49 per cent of clinker production was manufactured in Texas, Missouri, Florida, California and Michigan.



Imports into the USA and Puerto Rico picked up by 11 per cent YoY to 3.2Mt in the 1Q22.

Published under