SAMSON Materials Handling secures Eco Hopper order

09 May 2022

SAMSON Materials Handling has won an Eco Hopper order for handling cement clinker, limestone, coal and pellets to be installed at the port of Slite, Gotland, Sweden.

The SAMSON Eco Hopper will be suitably designed to unload materials at the quay area via crane grabs. The Eco Hopper will then discharge direct to trucks via a telescopic chute. Under normal operating conditions and based on client’s grab sizes and cycle time, will achieve a peak discharging rate of:

• 353tph based on clinker with a bulk density of 1.4t/m³

• 454tph based on limestone with a bulk material density range of 1.8t/m³

•420tph based on RDF Pellets with a bulk material density of 0.6t/ m³.

The Eco Hopper design concept comprises of a specialised reception hopper unit incorporating Integral filter arrangement with a reverse jet filter media cleaning system which returns all material back in to the material stream. In addition, the inlet system of the hopper is based on the SAMSON Flex-Flap design which reduces the volume of air necessary to control dust both from the opening grab and displaced air from material falling into the inner hopper below. This significantly contributes to the reduction of airflow reducing filter and power requirements of the equipment, claims SAMSON.

Commissioning and operator training will be provided by AUMUND Group Field Services.

