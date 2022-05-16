New cement and clinker plants for Burundi

ICR Newsroom By 16 May 2022

Burundi company Intracom is finalising the process to set up clinker and cement plants in Kigoma, according to the Daily News. The cement plant will have a capacity of 0.6Mta while the clinker plant will have a 1Mta capacity.



The new plants are expected to meet demand in the Lake Tanganyika region as well as Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). “The main cement customers are in Kigoma and we will export to countries around the Lake Tanganyika corridor,” said Rubenga Samson, Intracom’s country representative. For the clinker, the investor said the part of the production is for export to Burundi and DRC.



The factories are expected to be scheduled for commissioning in 2024. “We have already obtained land in Kigoma and the construction will start soon,” said Mr Samson. “And once completed, the twin factories will create some 10,000 direct and indirect jobs,” he added.







Published under