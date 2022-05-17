IFC to fund Diamond Cement Guinea with US$30m loan

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has agreed to provide a US$30m loan to Diamond Cement Guinea, a subsidiary of West African Cement (WACEM), to support the completion of their 0.75Mta integrated cement plant.



The new greenfield plant, which is located approximately 25km from the town of Sougueta, Kindia prefecture, is the first integrated cement plant in Guinea. The plant’s 1500tpd clinker line commissioned in April 2021, while the 0.8Mta grinding unit will be commissioned in June 2022.



Diamond Cement Guinea also operates a 0.4Mta grinding plant in Kagbelen, 30km from Conakry, using imported clinker. The new integrated plant will supply cement to the Kindia and surrounding regions which cannot be competitively supplied from Kagbelen.

