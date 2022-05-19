Hail Cement posts 1Q22 sales losses of SAR6.9m

19 May 2022

Saudi Arabia's Hail Cement Co has reported losses of SAR6.9m (US$1.8m) in the 1Q22 after it witnessed a drop in sales. The cement producer had made profits of SAR25.9m in the same period last year, but a 16 per cent decline in sales weighed on the current year’s results, a bourse filing showed.

The company's revenue went down from SAR82m to SAR69m YoY. Hail Cement also attributed the results to an increase in expenses, which led to operating losses of SAR7.36m during the quarter.

