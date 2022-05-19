Titan Group invests US$37m in Norfolk import terminal

Titan Group is expanding its effective capacity in the USA with a new US$37m investment in its Norfolk import terminal in Virginia. The investment will upgrade Titan’s import capacity in the country while also allowing it to continue expanding its offering of low-carbon cement and cementitious products, contributing to the group’s net-zero goal.



The Virginia investment, which is expected to be completed in 2023, includes the expansion of the Norfolk import terminal storage capacity with a new 70,000t dome as well as multiple truck and rail load-outs on site. Upon completion of the project, the improved terminal will have a total storage capacity of over 100,000t and the capability to import, store and distribute different products, as well as raw materials, such as fly ash, slag and aggregates, for which there is high demand.



The investment is part of the strategic investment programme of group subsidiary Titan America, which aims to improve the cost of production and distribution of products, and optimise customer service. It comes in addition to the US$35m investment in Titan’s import terminal in Florida for the construction of a 70,000t dome. The group’s investment programme in the USA, which includes total investments in excess of US$250m from 2021 to 2023, will equip Titan to take full advantage of the anticipated market growth in the years ahead.

