Chile’s cement market contracts 5% in March
By ICR Newsroom
19 May 2022


Chilean cement consumption decreased five per cent to 365,826t in March 2022 when compared with March 2021 when market volume reached 385,276t, according to the country’s construction association, CChC.

However, in the January-March 2022 period demand advanced 12 per cent to 4,336,734t from 3,872,664t in the 1Q21.

