IKN commissions Matres-Tolosane clinker cooler

23 May 2022

An IKN Pendulum Cooler® successfully started operation early this year at Martres-Tolosane cement plant in France.

IKN commissioned a 2500tpd cooler for a new production line at the Lafarge France (Holcim group) plant. Designed for use of up to 85 per cent alternative fuel, IKN’s clinker cooler reflects is equipped with a most modern single grate drive – dynamic linear drive (DLD), roll crusher with three rolls at the cooler end as well as a bypass.

