Uzbekistan sees lower cement output and import in 1Q22

ICR Newsroom By 23 May 2022

Uzbekistan produced 2.448Mt of cement in the first quarter of 2022, down from 1.949Mt in the 1Q22, according State Statistics Committee.



In the January-March 2022 period Uzbekistan imported 425,300t of cement with a total value of US$16.7m, representing an average price of US$39/t. When compared with the 1Q21 import volumes fell by 342,000t.



In 2022 the country expects to significantly increase cement capacity from 21.3Mt in 2021 to 31Mt.

