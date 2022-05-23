JK Cement 4Q net profit advances 36%

Indian cement producer JK Cement reported a standalone net profit of INR862.6m (US$11.1m) for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, representing an increase of 36.2 per cent when compared with the 1Q21 when net profit reached INR633.4m.



Net revenue increased 10.6 per cent to INR22.689bn in January-March 2022 ffrom INR20.525bn in the year-ago period.



However, operating expenses were up 16.9 per cent tYOY to INR18.863bn from INR16.338bn in the 4Q21.



The company’s operating profit slipped by 12.8 to INR3.827bn while the operating profit margin contracted to 21.1 per cent YoY in the 1Q22.

