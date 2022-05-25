Holcim adds ready-mix company to its US portfolio

25 May 2022

Holcim has acquired Cajun Ready Mix Concrete, the largest in its sector in the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, Louisiana, USA. The transaction will integrate Cajun's expertise along with its eight ready-mix concrete plants, 108 employees and 51 mixer trucks.

Region Head North America, Toufic Tabbara, said: “This acquisition expands our footprint in the dynamic Baton Rouge market, confirming our focus on growth in North America. Cajun’s commitment to innovation, service and quality, along with its industry relationships and engineering capabilities, are an ideal addition to our business. We’re excited to work with the Cajun team to build further partnerships across this highly attractive growth region. I warmly welcome all Cajun employees into the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together.”

Cajun was founded in 2014 by Ryan Heck, a third-generation ready mix owner-operator in the Greater Baton Rouge Area dating back to 1959.

