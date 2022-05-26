CemNet.com » Cement News » SONACIM names new MD and deputy MD

SONACIM names new MD and deputy MD

SONACIM names new MD and deputy MD
By ICR Newsroom
26 May 2022


Elhadj Bineye Emma has been appointed the new managing director of Société Nationale de Ciment (SONACIM) in Chad by Decree 1319 of 23 May 2022. He will succeed Ahmat Issakha Diar.

The decree also sees the appointment of Koye Ndaye Benoit as deputy MD, replacing Kone Allah-Ridy.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Chad West Africa SONACIM Société Nationale de Ciment appointments 