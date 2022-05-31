Misr Beni Suef Cement sees profits surge to EGP48m in 1Q22

Egypt-based Misr Beni Suef Cement reported net profits after tax of EGP47.65m (US$2.56m) in the 1Q of 2022, up from EGP37.42 in the 1Q21.
The company’s revenues advanced to EGP436.38m in the 1Q22from EGP255.92m in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on 30 May 2022.
