Misr Beni Suef Cement sees profits surge to EGP48m in 1Q22

ICR Newsroom By 31 May 2022

Egypt-based Misr Beni Suef Cement reported net profits after tax of EGP47.65m (US$2.56m) in the 1Q of 2022, up from EGP37.42 in the 1Q21.



The company’s revenues advanced to EGP436.38m in the 1Q22from EGP255.92m in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on 30 May 2022.

