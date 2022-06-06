Cemex inaugurates Climafuel facility at Rugby works

ICR Newsroom By 06 June 2022

Cemex’s cement plant in Rugby, UK, will operate fully on alternative fuels (AF) following the inauguration of its new Climafuel facility. This significant investment aims to enable the plant to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, producing carbon savings equivalent to the annual emissions of more than 135,000 cars. Climafuel is a waste-derived fuel made using residual and commercial waste that would otherwise go to landfill. Rugby is the first Cemex plant to achieve this 100 per cent AF milestone.

Reducing the use of fossil fuels at its cement plants is key to Cemex’s efforts to decarbonise its operations as part of its Future in Action strategy and global ambition of delivering net zero CO 2 concrete by 2050. By the end of 2022, Cemex is expected to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions in Europe, well on its way to its target of a 55 per cent reduction by 2030.

“With the completion of this considerable development, we have set new records in alternative fuel substitution, the highest of any of our plants and eventually expect to phase out completely the usage of fossil fuels at the plant. We expect the Rugby plant to be a model for other Cemex cement plants around the world,” said Sergio Menéndez, president of Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

