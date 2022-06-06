Beumer Group welcomes new CEO

Rudolf Hausladen has been appointed CEO of Beumer Group, effective immediately. He succeeds Dr Christoph Beumer who has held the role of CEO since 2000 and will remain on the Management Board until the end of 2022 before moving to the Advisory Board.

Mr Hausladen has served on the Management Board at Beumer since October 2020. Prior to that he held a number of management positions with intralogistics providers, both nationally and internationally. “We are very pleased that we were able to gain such an expert for this position,” said Dr Beumer. “With his hands-on style, he’s an ideal match for our company and us.”