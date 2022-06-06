ABB launches probe to tackle AFR explosions

ABB has developed ProKiln, a gas sampling system designed to reduce the risk of explosions due to the increased use of alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR). According to the European Cement Association, up to 95 per cent of traditional fuels used in cement production can be replaced with AFR to help reduce emissions. However, the volatility created by the higher use of AFR can bring with it an increased risk of explosions resulting in kiln stoppages and unnecessary costs.

ABB’s new ProKiln inlet gas system aims to meet this challenge by offering permanent and uninterrupted process control in cement rotary kilns. The system features powerful probe cleaning with increased mechanical strength, which includes a dual probe retraction system unique to the market to ensure no sampling interruption. One of the main issues facing kiln operators when gathering data is the scaling of material both on the probe’s surface and in the sample intake area, as well as material falling in through the riser duct. The ProKiln gets round this problem with an extractive filter in the tip of the probe which separates sample gas from the dust load. In addition, its patented technology uses two air blasters to clean the tip of the probe, maintaining a sample path for critical analysis even under extreme conditions.

A 3D-printed, stainless-steel nozzle ensures that no blockages at the tip of the probe occur and the system is mounted on a buggy running on a retractor, which carries the probe safely in and out of the kiln allowing it to be cleaned automatically. The ProKiln has been trialled for six months at Holcim’s Lägerdorf plant that uses more than 80 per cent alternative fuels. The reduced maintenance efforts and the increased availability convinced the customer to replace the current installation with ProKiln.