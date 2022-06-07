Al-Ahlia Cement launches tender for lime factory modernisation

Libya’s state Al-Ahlia Cement company (National Cement Co Group) is offering a tender to restart its lime factory in the Souq Al-Khamis complex. The company explained that the planned restart of its lime factory will be on a joint venture (JV) basis in accordance with the Libyan Investment Law number 10 of 2010 and its executive regulations.

The tender is for the renovation, operation and marketing of the lime factory output for a renewable 10-year period. Al-Ahlia has invited interested parties to arrange for a site visit and collect the specifications sheet. The deadline for receiving tenders is 14 July 2022, reports the Libya Herald.

