Lafarge Zimbabwe sells majority stake in its operations

08 June 2022

Lafarge Zimbabwe is selling 76.45 per cent of its business to Fossil Mines Pvt Ltd. The Holcim group member announced on Monday that it was selling the majority stake in its business. This is a further sale for Holcim following recent divestments decisions taken in India for ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements.



The Manresa cement plant has a cement capacity of 0.45Mta and employees 800 people directly. There is currently a 0.5Mta expansion project being constructed at the plant.

