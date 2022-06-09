Tarmac trials fuel conditioner innovation

09 June 2022

The board of the directors of Tarmac (CRH group) is commencing a significant trial of the SulNOxEco™ Fuel Conditioner. The ground-breaking fuel conditioner is being trialled as part of Tarmac’s ongoing corporate commitment to reduce emissions across its nationwide fleet of heavy goods vehicles.



Working with fuel technology specialist partner SulNOx Group Plc, the business is using an innovative fuel additive on selected vehicles over a three-month period while carefully monitoring fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions data to identify savings.

SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner is a unique, advanced fuel additive made from natural, biodegradable ingredients that has been shown to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the production of harmful emissions including CO 2 and fine particulate matter.

The technology is being evaluated across 18 Tarmac vehicles, including mixer trucks, tipper trucks and articulated lorries, at two of its Hopkins concrete plants, with an expectation that it may improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions by up to 10 per cent.

John Anderson, national logistics director at Tarmac, said: “As a leading sustainable business and the operator of one of the largest HGV fleets in the industry, it’s critical that we continue to explore, pursue and identify ways of reducing emissions and boosting fuel efficiency.

“By working with SulNOx on this trial, we are keen to understand the extent of the performance and benefits that this innovation will deliver and demonstrate how it can help to support our clients and partners who share our net zero ambitions.”

Ben Richardson, chief executive of SulNOx Group, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Tarmac and helping them to deliver against their sustainability pillars of purpose, people, planet and solutions.

Tarmac is working closely with Michelin Connected Fleet to monitor the impact of its new fuel efficiency and sustainability additive trial. Gilson Santiago, Michelin Connected Fleet CEO, says: “The services and solutions we supply to Tarmac allow for real time fuel monitoring and detailed performance analysis through our connected vehicle technologies. This allows us to collect and interpret the right data to assist Tarmac in making informed decisions on future fleet strategy. As always, our mission is to help customers to reduce operating costs, optimise fuel efficiency and act in a sustainable way, working as a true partner at every stage of their journey.”

Tarmac operates one of the largest HGVs fleets in the UK construction sector, including a combination of tippers, mixers and moving floor trailer vehicles, which is operated by an experienced community of drivers and contract hauliers.

