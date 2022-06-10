Chile’s cement market contracts 16% in May

Cement dispatches in Chile declined by 15.8 per cent YoY to 313,101t in May 2022 when compared with the 371,947t dispatches in May 2021, according to CChC, the Chilean construction chamber.
In the first five months of the year, deliveries fell by 6.8 per cent to 1,345,102t from 1,443,458t in the 5M21.
