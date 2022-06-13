Steppe Cement increases capex for 2022-23

Kazahstan’s Steppe Cement plans to invest US$7m in capex in 2022 and the first half of 2023. Among the projects outlined is the completion of the new separator for cement mill 1 to increase slag content and cement production, and reduce electricity consumption, as well as starting the new separator for cement mill 2. The raw mill 3 separator will be revamped to increase production on Line 6, along with modifications to the Line 6 preheater. Bag filters are to be updated, software for the control system will be updated, and two new cement mill motors will be purchased as key spare parts. According to the company, it has obtained additional subsidised loans of US$4.5m, which will mostly be used for the cement mill separators.

2022’s capex compares to a US$6.2m spend in 2021 to help compensate for the slowdown in investment in 2019 and 2020. The main investments during 2021 were bag feeder automisation to improve productivity, changes to the size of the coal mill gas duct to save power and increase production, and replacement of the main gear drive on kiln 6 to improve reliability and reduce power consumption.

