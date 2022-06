UltraTech Cement starts new clinker cooler at Hirmi plant

21 June 2022

A new IKN Pendulum Cooler® has been successfully commissioned at UltraTech Cement’s Hirmi cement plant in Chhattisgarh. The the IKN Pendulum Cooler® successfully completed its first 24 hours of operation. This is the second IKN cooler running in this plant with the same production capacity of 8000tpd as the one installed 2015 for line No 1.

