Gujarat Sidhee Cement temporarily stops kiln

India-based Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd said it has stopped the kiln at its Sidheegram plant for 15-20 days. The stop has been attributed to the plant’s high clinker inventory.
Cement grinding and dispatches will continue, according to Reuters.
