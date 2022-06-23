CemNet.com » Cement News » Gujarat Sidhee Cement temporarily stops kiln

Gujarat Sidhee Cement temporarily stops kiln

By ICR Newsroom
23 June 2022


India-based Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd said it has stopped the kiln at its Sidheegram plant for 15-20 days. The stop has been attributed to the plant’s high clinker inventory.

Cement grinding and dispatches will continue, according to Reuters.

