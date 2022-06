Loesche performs VRM performance test

24 June 2022

Loesche has successfully carried out a performance test of a new vertical roller mill for Bangladesh cement producer Seven Rings Cement (Shun Shing Group).

"The Loesche mill is an LM 72.4+4 VRM. The mill performed to the clients expectations," said Joko Samito, Loesche's senior commissioning and process engineer.

