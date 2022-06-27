US-Puerto Rican Portland and blended cement market contracts 5% in April

ICR Newsroom By 27 June 2022

Shipments of Portland and blended cement (including imports) in the USA and Puerto Rico declined by 5.3 per cent YoY to 9.2Mt in April 2022, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading cement-consuming states – Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Georgia – accounted for 41 per cent of total shipments. The leading cement-producing states were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments totalled 217,000t in April 2022, slipping from April 2021. The leading cement-consuming states for masonry cement – Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, California and Georgia – accounted for 62 per cent of total shipments.



Clinker production in the US totalled 6.7Mt in April 2022 and therefore, remained stable when compared with April 2021. Half of clinker output was produced by the leading clinker-producing states – Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Pennsylvania.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico increased by three per cent YoY to 2Mt.



January-April 2022

However, the four-month trend continues to show growth in the US and Puerto Rican cement markets. Shipments of Portland and blended cement (including imports) in the USA and Puerto Rico in the January-April 2022 period edged up by 2.4 per cent when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year.



Masonry cement shipments in the 4M22 were up 3.1 per cent YoY when compared with the 4M21.



US clinker production advanced 3.8 per cent YoY to 23.1Mt.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico were up 13 per cent to 7.3Mt when compared with the January-April 2021 period.

Published under